KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person was hit by multiple vehicles and died in Kansas City early Thursday morning, according to KCPD.

Police say someone who wasn’t in a car stepped out in front of a semi-truck going eastbound on I-435 just before the Grandview Rd. overpass just after 1 a.m.

The truck driver hit the pedestrian, who was on the shoulder of the road near a stationary Chevrolet Malibu. After the truck knocked the person to the ground, a driver in a Ford Escape travelling on the highway also hit the victim.

They were pronounced dead after police arrived to the scene and haven’t been identified yet. Neither driver of the semi-truck or Escape were injured.