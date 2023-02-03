BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket.

Other vehicles involved in the crash with Dugger’s 2014 Nissan Versa are Timothy Shoulders, 43, of Oswego, Kan., who was driving a 2012 Kenwoth T800 semi truck and Richard Berzas, 51, of Chetopa, Kan., who was driving a 2005 Ford F350 pickup, the patrol said.

Berzas was treated and released from Mercy Hospital with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Shoulders was not injured.