I-70 in eastern Jackson County reopens after 2-vehicle crash, MSHP reports

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on I-70 in the eastern part of Jackson County temporarily blocked all eastbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday morning.

The interstate was back open again by 9:07 a.m. after the brief closure. SCOUT cameras showed a major backup forming on the interstate, but traffic is again moving.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash near BB Highway. The junction is between Grain Valley and Oak Grove.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Missouri and Kansas state resources reported covered or partially covered roadways across the metro and beyond on every major thoroughfare as of 8 a.m. FOX4 reporters noted slick conditions, especially on I-70 and along on and off ramps.

A vast amount of schools and school districts in the Greater Kansas City Area announced closures and other alterations to adjust to poor road conditions.

🚨I-70 blocked in Jackson Co🚨



Troopers are on scene of a crash where all eastbound lanes are blocked between Grain Valley & Oak Grove.



Avoid this area/ find alternative route!



Updates when made available. pic.twitter.com/l9vIMgZEEE — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 27, 2021