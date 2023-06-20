KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is closed Tuesday morning due to a fiery crash involving a cement truck.

According to Kansas City Scout cameras, westbound I-670 is closed past Broadway Boulevard and eastbound I-670 is closed at I-35.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a cement truck. Three people have be taken to an area hospital. Spreitzer said their condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.