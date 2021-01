BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash closed down part of the westbound I-70 near Adams Dairy Parkway.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m.

According to the highway patrol, two people have been taken to the hospital for injuries.

This story is developing.

🚨CRASH🚨

Troopers are currently on scene of a two vehicle crash located on I-70 near Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO.



Initial reports are 2 people have been transported for injuries to a local hospital.



Expect traffic delays! Use caution. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ADzXdwcae8 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 22, 2021