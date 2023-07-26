OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A crash where nine vehicles were involved closed Metcalf Avenue south of College Boulevard on Wednesday morning and left at least one person hurt.

Overland Park police say one driver was critically hurt and hospitalized, emergency responders went to the scene at about 6:45 a.m. That driver is a teenager who police say is 17 years old.

OPPD says Metcalf will remain closed until at least noon.

FOX4 is working to gather more information about what led up to the crash and whether there are any other injuries.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this story with more information about the crash and road closure as we confirm more details.