I-49 reopens after crash involving multiple cars

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — All lanes of Interstate 49 reopened about an hour after a pileup involving multiple vehicles impacted traffic on two highways.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 before Interstate 435. That is in the area of Three Trails Crossing, also known as the Grandview Triangle.

MoDOT said the crash involved several vehicles. Because of where the crash happened, least three lanes of traffic on Interstate 49 were closed. Traffic was delayed until emergency crews were able to clear the wreckage from the highway.

