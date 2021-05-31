Crash in Kansas City, Kansas, sends 6 to hospital, shuts down State Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, has sent six people to the hospital Monday and closed State Avenue in both directions, police say.

The crash happened on State Avenue near 75th Street. The police department has close both directions of traffic on State Avenue from 75th to 78th streets and, as of 6 a.m., they expect them to be shut down for several hours.

Neighbors told FOX4 around 4 a.m. they heard what sounded like a bomb going off.

When officers arrived, they learned two vehicles had crashed, leaving all six people in the vehicles injured. Five of the people had serious injuries; the other was critically injured. All were adults — three men and three women.

Police said both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, and a few other passengers were thrown from the vehicles.

KCK police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said there is a lot of debris, and significant damage to the vehicles. With all the occupants in the hospital, police are investigating and working to document the crash.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android