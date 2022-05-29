KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash occured at S. James St. and Central Ave. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle resting on its roof.

The driver was described as a female in her early 20s. She died at the scene from her injuries.

The incident is under ivestigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to call TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

