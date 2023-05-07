KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County Sunday morning.

The crash occurred when a 2008 Dodge 1500 was heading eastbound on I-70 and an attached trailer began to fishtail.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the south side of the roadway before overturning, partially ejecting the passenger from the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old woman Sarah Dunn.