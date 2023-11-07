OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park have closed off a major intersection because of a car crash Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash knocked down a power line and light pole at the 119th and Quivira intersection.

Officers have shut down the intersection in all directions because of multiple live wires across the roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and find a different route until they get the area cleaned up. Police did not say how long the clean-up would take.

Police said they are unsure of the extent of the injuries for the people involved, but they believe they are not life-threatening.