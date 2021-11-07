Crash in Shawnee leaves three with critical injuries

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A two vehicle crash has left three people in the hospital with critical injuries.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, around 7:50 p.m., officers received a call of a crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Hilltop Dr. involving two vehicles.

A Ford SUV was making a left turn when it was hit by a Chevy pickup.

The two occupants of the pickup, both 57 years old, and the single occupant of the SUV, 27 years old, were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries.

The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash.