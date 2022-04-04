INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is on the scene of a crash near 23rd Street and Hardy Avenue that injured four people.

According to police, officers were following a vehicle on 23rd Street and Sterling Avenue and that vehicle sped away and crashed.

The crash caused a semi-truck to swerve and hit power line, but the semi continued to drive off.

It is unclear at this time which parties were injured, but FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

