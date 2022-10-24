KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a Kansas City Fire Department truck and another vehicle in Westport Monday is now under investigation.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at West 43rd Street and Madison Avenue.

According to Kansas City police, a KCFD ladder truck was on an emergency call with lights and siren on heading west on West 43rd Street when it struck a tan Lincoln MKX that was traveling north on Madison.

After the vehicles collided, police said the fire truck went off the roadway and struck three wooden utility poles. Two were shared off and the third splintered and unstable.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Police said none of the fire personnel complained of having any injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to an area hospital with injuries reported to be non-life threatening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.