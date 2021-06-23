Crash involving pickup truck and motorcycle leaves motorcyclist dead Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck late Tuesday night near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Michigan Avenue leaving the motorcyclist dead, KCPD says.

According to police, the Ford pickup truck was traveling west and turned left into the path of the eastbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries at the hospital.

He has been identified as a 23-year-old Grandview male. He was the only occupant of the motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.