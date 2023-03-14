KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people, including four students, are injured in crash involving a school bus.

Police responded to the crash at East 23rd and Wheeling Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the crash report, the driver of a Dodge Dakota was speeding. The pickup hit the right side of the bus as it turned onto Wheeling Avenue. Police said the truck ended up under the rear corner of the bus.

The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized.

Police said there were 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash. Four students suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospitals.

The other students were transferred to another school bus and went to school.

Officers are investigating to determine if the driver of the car was impaired when the truck hit the bus.