Crash involving school bus, motorcycle causes traffic delays on 350 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of an injury accident near 63rd Street and 350 Highway involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

The call came in at about 7:22 a.m. and emergency vehicles are on scene causing delays to traffic.

According to police, there was one student on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist received non-life threatening injuries and no injuries were reported from the bus.

This is an ongoing incident and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.