Crashes involving semi trucks close two Kansas City Interstates

GARDNER, Kan. — The northbound lanes of interstate 35 are closed at 175th street in Gardner.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the drivers of a pick up and a semi truck hauling two trailers lost control and rolled off the highway in that location shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
One of the drivers went to a hospital with injuries.
Traffic is being diverted onto the 175th Street exit. Meanwhile, traffic on Old 56 highway is shut down at Cedar Niles and Clare Road.
First responders are on the scene of the crash and investigating.
Two hours later a different semi jackknifed in Grandview. It blocked all southbound lanes of I-49 past state Highway 50.
Crews expect this crash to be a traffic headache for awhile and ask drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a breaking news story. We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.