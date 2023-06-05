NORTHMOOR, Mo. — A fender bender, in broad daylight, turns deadly in Platte County, Missouri. But it wasn’t the crash, it was what happened immediately after that.

The man who authorities said shot and killed a man in the other car is charged and behind bars. It happened at the Vivion West Shopping Mall in Northmoor.

“I heard a gunshot and I’m sitting in the shop with my customer and we both jump,” Kim Nguyen said. “Because of the gunshot. I recognize, that’s a gunshot.”

Nguyen said she’s had her shop in the shopping mall for six years and nothing like this has ever happened.

A parking lot collision turned into a deadly shooting, just after 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd charged Phillip Fraizer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“Our victim gets out of the car, asks for insurance information and winds up being shot in the head it’s just unbelievably tragic,” Zahnd said.

The man who died is 32-year-old Steffen, according to authorities.

Authorities said the shooting happened after Frazier hit Steffen’s vehicle.

Witnesses reported hearing Steffen ask for Frazier’s insurance information.

They said Frazier pulled out a handgun and shot Steffen in the head, one witness said the gun was just inches away, according to court documents.

“The lady keep, very loudly, keep talking on the phone, very loudly screaming somebody shot my boyfriend,” Nguyen said.

Witnesses told investigators Frazier calmly continued packing boxes in his car and drove away.

Nguyen said someone in the parking lot snapped a picture of his plates. He was arrested at his home in Northmoor.

Investigators found Frazier’s blood alcohol content was .229 — nearly three times the legal limit.

“I have never seen that in my life,” Nguyen said. “I’m so worried, I’m scared about where it happened.”

Monday, the court entered a not guilty plea on Fraizer’s behalf.

Fraizer claims he was previously robbed in that same area and was scared it was happening again, according to court documents.

Frazier also asked investigators to offer an apology to Steffen’s family — saying he was just trying to scare the man and didn’t mean to shoot him.

If convicted, Frazier could face life in prison with a chance of parole.

His next court appearance is June 13.