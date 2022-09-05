KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening that left one in critical condition.

The incident occurred near 26th and Kensington. A yellow and black Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on 26th Street when they went through a stop sign on 26th and Kensington.

The motorcycle entered the intersection and was hit by a maroon Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling northbound on Kensington.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle onto the hood of the Chevy and thrown on the ground.

He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

There were two people in the Chevrolet and both the driver and passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.