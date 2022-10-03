KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured Monday night after being struck by a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. near E. 37th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The driver of a Saturn was attempting to turn left into an auto repair shop when the driver of a stolen Chrysler 300, who was speeding, according to witnesses, struck the front end of the Saturn.

The driver and a passenger in the stolen Chrysler got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene in an SUV that was not involved.

The driver of the Saturn had minor injuries and the passenger sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Investigations revealed that the Chrysler 300 had just been stolen from a gas station near 31st and Brooklyn prior to the crash.

