KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy.

One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

