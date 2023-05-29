KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after striking a utility pole near College Avenue Monday afternoon.

A blue Nissan Rogue was traveling south on College Avenue before stopping at a stop sign before the Nissan pulled out from the stop sign slowly.

The driver of the Nissan said a Dodge came from behind her at a high rate of speed, pulled around her, striking the front of her vehicle before losing control. The Dodge then started flipping over and struck a wooden utility pole, shearing it off and causing a power outage in the area.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Dodge did have critical injuries.

Impairment is being investigated for the driver of the Dodge.