KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers were called near I-435 and Wornall in regard to a crash that involved critical injuries.

Investigations revealed that a black Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on I-435 before the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to switch lanes, almost striking a semi-truck and a trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid striking the semi, overcorrected and started sliding. The Chevrolet then overturned and rolled several times before coming to a rest against the center median.

The driver was ejected out of the back window of the vehicle, coming to a halt in the middle lanes of eastbound I-435.

They were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is currently in critical condition. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

All lanes of eastbound I-435 were closed for three hours after the incident. Investigations are currently ongoing.

