KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers were called near 71 Highway and Linwood in regard to a crash with critical injuries.

A black Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on 71 Highway and struck the right, front passenger side of a white Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was also traveling southbound.

After the collision, the Toyota went off the highway to the right and overturned. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.