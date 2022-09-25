KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that left the driver with serious injuries.

A silver Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Winian Avenue, which is a dead-end street. The vehicle failed to stop at the end of the street and traveled approximately 30 yards into the woods before striking a tree.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They are in stable condition.

