Crash shuts down I-635 in Northland as spring snow brings slushy roads

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Slushy roads in the metro are making for a slick commute, and one major crash has shut down an entire interstate and halted traffic.

Drivers ground to a halt this morning, April 20, following a crash in the Northland where I-635 meets Horizons Parkway. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that an overturned semi-truck was blocking the roadway.

The crash was reportedly fatal, according to Riverside police.

MoDOT reported that both southbound and northbound lanes were closed. Travel times skyrocketed as cameras showed dozens of cars parked on the highway, stuck.

Update: Both NB & SB I-635 lanes are now closed. We've been told that it's an overturned semi. pic.twitter.com/O5dqylylrb — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2021

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Forty-five minutes later, MoDOT reported some traffic was getting diverted to 69 Highway.

FOX4’s meteorologists have warned of potential issues with elevated surfaces as temperatures hover around freezing. The state transportation department indicated that heavy snowfall during the morning commute was causing slick conditions.

“If you’re waking up to some April snow, remember to use extra caution in your morning commute! Buckle up and take it slow on slushy roads,” MoDOT Kansas City tweeted.

Check the conditions of your route before you go at https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr or on the free mobile app. pic.twitter.com/9Ilo4Z7GwH — MoDOT (@MoDOT) April 20, 2021