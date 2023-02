Northbound lanes of I-29 are closed between Mexico City Ave. and Missouri 92 Highway due to a crash Image from KC Scout camera.

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. —Northbound lanes of I-29 are closed between Mexico City Ave. and Missouri 92 Highway due to a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash involved several tractor trailer trucks that are now blocking the interstate.

Tow companies are en route to remove the trucks from the roadway. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.