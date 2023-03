OLATHE, Kan. — Southbound I-35 has reopened after temporarily shutting down early Friday morning due to a car crash.

Around 4:45 a.m. Lenexa police received a call for a crash on the interstate. Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were hurt. The crash temporarily shutdown all southbound lanes of I-35 just before 119th St.

Both people were taken to an hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.