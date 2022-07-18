KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The artist that gave Kansas City its iconic, oversized, Shuttlecock sculptures has died.

Claes Oldenburg was born in Sweden before making a name for himself as an artist during the Pop art movement of the 1960s. He was 93.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Claes Oldenburg. He and wife Coosje van Bruggen created our gigantic Shuttlecocks that have become iconic Kansas City symbols,” the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art tweeted Monday.

Oldenburg and his wife were commissioned and installed Shuttlecocks in the museum’s Kansas City Sculpture Park in 1994.

The Nelson-Atkins said the artists designed four shuttlecocks. They were places as though they had just landed on opposite side of a net.

Created of aluminum, fiberglass-reinforced plastic, and paint, the sculptures each weigh 5,500 pounds and stand nearly 18 feet tall.

The whimsical sculptures were met with mixed opinions, according to the museum.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.