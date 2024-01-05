OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Winter weather’s first blast takes center stage for drivers.

A number of cities in the Kansas City metro have expressed the need for more snowplow drivers, a position that’s proven to be tough to fill.

Some cities have gone to new lengths to hire them for weather events, like Friday’s snowfall and the predicted snow coming on Monday.

Friday evening, roads carried the shine of wintertime, as they’ve taken on rain and light snow for a few hours. The FOX4 Weather Team reminds everyone bridges and overpasses freeze first during cold conditions.

“We’re ready to plow and treat with salt as the storm progresses into Tuesday,” Matt Killion, a district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Lee’s Summit office, said on Friday.

Killion’s staff has trucks loaded with salt and brine, in case this trend of bad weather becomes a bigger worry. MoDOT wanted to hire 350 new snowplow drivers for this year, encouraging the public to apply at various hiring events. Killion said MoDOT came up about 100 drivers short. He added that additional drivers can be brought in from other parts of Missouri if they’re needed.

“There are some new people who’ll be training in this event and getting those important training lessons,” Killion said. “We’ve had good success with pulling folks in from different parts of the state. We’ll continue to do that.”

On the Kansas side of the metro, Overland Park Public Works officials said their workforce is equal to wintertime tasks, too.

Meg Ralph, a spokesperson for the city, said OP was hopeful to hire as many as 30 additional snowplow drivers for this winter. Ralph said as of Friday evening, Overland Park snow crews are at the ready in case they’re needed.

“We will get streets covered. If we get into a spot where we have a longer snowstorm, we would ask for some patients, but for this weekend, we’re not concerned,” Ralph said.

In Independence, Missouri, that city’s snowplow staff is full, according to city spokesperson Riley Newton. MoDOT wants to remind drivers to check Scout maps before they head out driving during the winter months.