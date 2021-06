KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews are battling an early Thursday morning fire at St. Martin De Porres School.

At about 4:45 a.m., firefighters began trying to control the blaze at the now vacant three-story school.

Fire officials say the older roof has a lot more flammable material that makes controlling the fire more difficult.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the structure damage to the school has made it too dangerous to go inside.