Crews begin repairs to I-70 following deadly fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews moved equipment into place Thursday morning as they begin to repair a damaged a section of Interstate 70 near 18th street.

A woman named Izzy died in a fire at a homeless camp under I-70 earlier this month. The fire not only claimed her life, but also damaged the bridge deck above it.

The area was closed for more than a day following the fire so inspectors could examine the damage.

The westbound lanes of I-70 near 18th Street have been down to two lanes since the fire on Jan. 13. Barriers block anyone from driving in the center lane over the damaged area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews need to pour a concrete slab to cover the damage to the bridge. The concrete will make the deck smooth. Once the concrete is poured and dry, crews will then work on new supports for the bridge.

MoDOT has not said how long the repairs may take.