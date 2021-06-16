Crews begin work to clean up hundreds of dead, smelly fish from Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It just doesn’t smell right as it’s day three and still hundreds of dead fish are floating in Kansas City’s Brush Creek.

Following FOX4’s story Tuesday night, crews jumped in and are now trying to deal with the fishy subject.

“I’m glad they’re going to do it now,” Elaine Wyatt, who lives near the creek said. “I hate that it took all that for them to do it.”

A fishy situation is right across the street from where Wyatt lives.

Hundreds of dead fish and an unforgettable smell has been spoiling Brush Creek for three days.

“It’s just been a real foul smell and it goes all the way up towards prospect because when I turn the corner, I could smell it and I look over there,” Wyatt said.

The city hired a contractor to clean up the mess.

Hundreds of dead fish were found at Brush Creek in Kansas City June 14, 2021.

Crews were walking in the shallow part of the water scooping up the dead fish in nets and putting it in trash cans.

“We have to make sure we get all the dead carcasses,” Cierra Johnson, with Spaulding Decon said. “We have to make sure we get all the bones and all those things, so that the water restores back in the environment.”

The city’s Public Works Department said it knew about the dead fish problem on Monday but had to wait for tests to be run.

While it’s still waiting for final water results from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, it believes the sewage mixed with the hot temperatures and low water levels led to the fish dying.

Crews said if they don’t finish all of the work today, they’ll be back out Thursday morning.

