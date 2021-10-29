Crews building new Buck O’Neil Bridge move onto the water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a lot of activity on the Missouri River Friday.

Crews hoisted a giant steel cage over the water and set it in place in the river. Then they filled a drilled-shaft with concrete. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the cage and concrete will be used to build a pier for the new Buck O’Neil Bridge

The job is a massive undertaking. MoDOT said it will take at least 30 concrete trucks to fill the drilled shaft. The concrete is first poured into containers sitting on a barge. The barge then transfers the concrete to a dispenser on another barge.

This is the latest phase of construction on the new bridge. In September, crews demolished six old buildings to clear space for the new bridge.

The new Buck O’Neil Bridge is expected to cost $220 million. In February 2021, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected Massman Co., Clarkson Construction Co. and HNTB Corporation for the project. All of the companies are from Kansas City.

The new bridge is expected to open in fall 2024.