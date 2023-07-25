(Photo via City of Merriam)

MERRIAM, Kan. — Johnson County drivers should expect delays on 67th Street near Interstate 35 starting Wednesday.

Merriam leaders say there will be lane closures on 67th Street in both directions from I-35 to W. Frontage Road/Carter Avenue.

The lane closures will run from Wednesday through the end of next week.

WaterOne is making road and median repairs in the area after a water main break happened Sunday, leading to a large sinkhole in the road.

Drivers wanting to avoid the area altogether could access and exit I-35 via Shawnee Mission Parkway or 75th Street.