NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County leaders and developers are making a play to get the Kansas City Royals to move to North Kansas City, and demolition is already underway at a potential stadium site.

County leaders and a Royals spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 in March that the site of the old AMF Bowling Alley between 9 Highway and Interstate 35 is one of five areas the team is considering for a new ballpark.

Over the last week we’ve learned demolition is now going on at that site in the @cityofnkc. What does @Royals owner John Sherman have to say about both? Find out tonight on @fox4kc news at 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/T45MdtL5hG — Jonathan Lewis Ketz (@JonKetz) May 3, 2023

On Wednesday, FOX4 cameras captured crews demolishing the bowling alley.

Earlier this spring, crews also demolished buildings in the East Village neighborhood of downtown Kansas City. That area, just east and northeast of Kansas City police headquarters, has long been considered a new landing spot for the Royals.

Developer VanTrust Real Estate even purchased city-owned land in the East Village to get it ready for redevelopment.

Royals CEO John Sherman seemed to confirm in March the East Village is also one of five site finalists.

“I think the East Village, it’s been talked about. We’ve probably done the most work on that site,” Sherman said before Opening Day.

But this week, Sherman indicated the Royals still haven’t made any decisions about where they’ll put their new stadium and the team has no involvement in the demolition.

“In those cases, you have two separate landowners that are trying to do some things to prepare for some development of some sort, but really unrelated to anything that we’re asking about.”