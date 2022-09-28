KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The intersection at E. 30th Street and Myrtle Avenue is getting a brand new look a few months after the city revealed the seven intersections that will be redesigned.

The upgrades are happening at:

9th and Broadway

30th and Myrtle

31st and Prospect

31st and Troost

82nd and Troost

Missouri and Troost

Van Brunt and Independence

Back in March, neighbors who lived near 30th and Myrtle pointed out that their neighborhood was incredibly dangerous because of how the exit ramp from Interstate 70 pointed right at their homes.

Security camera footage and a myriad of cell phone pictures showed cars would often come off the ramp going too fast, lose control, and either hit a stone retaining wall, other cars, or even some homes.

The city’s Vision Zero Initiative is trying to end all traffic fatalities, and one of the steps is improving dangerous intersections like 30th and Myrtle.

“People don’t realize that it’s the city’s responsibility to design something different,” City Councilmember Melissa Robinson said.

The redesigned 30th and Myrtle has traffic delineators to make merging before the intersection slower and safer. Bumped-out curbs make vehicles slow down before the intersection by removing space in the roadway. New stop signs will also help slow cars down when drivers obey them.

“This is the heart of Vision Zero,” said Kansas City Public Works spokesperson Sherae Honeycutt. “It’s all about making streets safer, slowing down drivers, and making neighborhoods a place where people can not only drive but they can walk as well.”

It makes roads safer for people in cars but also for people who ride bikes on them and walk on sidewalks next to them. Robinson said her Third District has a lot of those people, too.

“Although you have these cars that are zooming through, we have the most individuals who are dependent upon walking for their primary mode of transportation,” Robinson said.

The city is making the upgrades at seven intersections for less than $1.5 million. It’s an efficient price tag that allows the city to prove those methods can make communities safer.

Robinson said that gives the city a good example to show in applications for federal funding to improve other parts of the city in the future.

“Really being prepared to say, ‘We have the data, we know what’s happening, we know how to address, especially, these areas that historically have really broken up communities,” Robinson said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.