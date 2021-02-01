Crews move “fans” into the stands ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — Fans are already showing up at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. But, the crowd is a lot quieter than you might expect.

COVID-19 protocols allow only about 22,000 fans inside the stadium to watch the game Sunday.

To help make the stands look full, fans could upload a picture and buy a cardboard cutout of themselves. Crews then placed the cutouts in a seat inside Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL says after the game it will share a link so you can find yourself via the integrated Fan Cam, tag your cutout & share on social media that you were there as the Chiefs went for their second straight Super Bowl. And you’ll be entered for free tickets to Super Bowl LVI next year.

A portion of the proceeds of sales will go to local charities.