Crews offer new inside look at KCI Airport terminal construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work on the Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal continues.

The developers shared new pictures from inside the terminal on Thursday as crews continue with construction. They’re installing terrazzo floors in the building.

Build KCI has also said they’re making progress, nearly halfway done, on the baggage handling system.

Terrazzo floor surface application is underway in the @KCIAirport New Terminal. Multi-step process: smooth/grind concrete & apply moisture barrier membrane. Then @GrazziniBros pours terrazzo, which is followed by grinding and polishing for gleaming floors. @KCIEdgemoor #BuildKCI pic.twitter.com/LVvfYImb5w — BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) October 7, 2021

This week the Kansas City Council awarded the $1.5 billion concessions contract to Vantage Airport Group. The Canadian company will oversee food, beverage, news and gift providers at the new terminal.

Vantage manages concessions at other airports around the world, including in Chicago, New York, Jamaica, Canada, and Cypress

Vantage’s concessions program will feature local brands like Charlie Hustle, Christopher Elbow, Urban Café, Stockyards Brewing Co. and barbecue — though the company has not declared which local barbecue restaurants will be included.

The company also plans to create zones of the terminal inspired by Kansas City neighborhoods like 18th and Vine, Brookside and the City Market.

Construction of the new KCI terminal is expected to wrap up by spring 2023.