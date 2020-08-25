Crews recover body of 11-year-old girl who drowned in Kansas River in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned Saturday in the Kansas River.

KCK Police Department spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said emergency crews found 11-year-old Rebecca Van Sui Par, who went under water Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface.

Crews with the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department searched for hours Saturday, all day Sunday and many more hours Monday before this discovery.

Chartrand said the young girl was found in the Kaw not far from Turner Diagonal Freeway.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Hawley previously told FOX4 that, on Saturday, Rebecca and her family were spending time on a secluded stretch of land near the river and Interstate 435.

When their ball went into the water, Rebecca went into get it. Hawley said the undertow pulled the girl under.

Two of her relatives were rescued by nearby fishermen as they frantically tried to save her life. The family members were taken to the hospital.

Hawley reminded the community that no part of the Kansas River is safe to walk in.

Into the night on Saturday and all day Sunday, crews searched for Rebecca – but turned up nothing. The Burmese community came out Sunday to hold a vigil for her.

Van Sui Par was young, but her uncle said she was strong in her faith. Her favorite hobby was singing.

This story is developing and FOX4 will update it as more details are confirmed.