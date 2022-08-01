OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Crews relocated a memorial honoring a fallen Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Master Deputy Brandon Collins died Sept. 11, 2016, during a traffic stop along 69 Highway in southern Johnson County.

A drunk driver rear-ended his parked patrol car. The impact pushed the cruiser into the vehicle that Collins stopped, starting a fire. Collins died in the incident. Three other people in the vehicle were injured.

The memorial includes Collins name, his end of watch date, and a rock design showing a thin blue line, stood near the site where the crash happened.

An upcoming 69 highway expansion project that also includes sound walls on each side interferes with the memorial.

The sheriff’s department worked with the City of Overland Park to move the memorial about 50 feet to the east of its original location.

Crews were able to maintain the original material and design used in the project and it will continue to honor Collins’ life and service.

