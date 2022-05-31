KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department has crews on scene at a fire at the Westport Entertainment District.

According to the department, the fire is at a commercial building at 4110 Pennsylvania Avenue, which is the location of Buzzard Beach.

No injuries are reported at this time. Smoke can be seen from a distance.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene to collect updated details from KCFD.

This story will be updated to reflect any updates when they become available.

