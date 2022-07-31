OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night.

Our crew on the scene said there were several fire trucks and Carter Road was completely shut down.

Pictures shared on social media showed flames shooting from the building.

Our crew said no flames were visible by the time they arrived, but they could see a big hole left in the roof the apartment building.

Firefighters on the scene said several people were hurt, but are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said they are not sure what caused the fire and are still investigating.

Kentucky State Police and Atmos Energy also responded to the scene, according to our crew.

We have reached out to Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.