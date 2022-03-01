KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A team of artists are going to difficult heights to make sure Kansas City’s Union Station is kept in the best condition possible.

The metro landmark is 108 years old and the workers inside it say the building requires constant preservation to protect it.

Over the next two weeks, experts from In and Out Painting will ascend nearly 100 feet into the air to retouch the ceilings in the Grand Hall and Grand Plaza. The plan is to restore the intricate painting and then glaze the ceiling to protect the work.

The landmark is sharing the progress on its Facebook page.

In and Out Painting knows how much effort and time the restoration will take. The company was responsible for restoring the ceiling inside Union Station in 199 before it reopened to the public.

The project’s costs will be covered by a $5 million grant from the Sunderland Foundation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.