KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Search crews are in the water at Longview Lake, looking for someone who disappeared under the surface of the water, but hasn’t resurfaced.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department were called to the lake around 9:45 a.m. in response to a downing.

At approx. 9:44 am we were notified of a possible drowning at Longview Lake! We are on scene with @KCMOFireDept & investigating. As more info is gathered we will update! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/pL7urUrBm7 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 12, 2021

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.