LEAWOOD, Kan. — Johnson County emergency crews spent hours Friday afternoon trying to rescue a man trapped in a trench.

They were called to a construction area near West 103rd Terrace and Meadow Lane around 3 p.m. when a trench started to collapse on a man working in it. Crews eventually freed the man about two hours later.

Emergency crews said the worker was conscious the entire time and he was buried up to his waist.

They reinforced the trench and used equipment to stabilize it before removing the worker.

Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

