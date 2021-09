KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with KC Parks spent hours cleaning up a park vandalized earlier this week.

Vandals used spray paint to write and draw symbols all over the playground and sidewalks at South Oak Park near E. 63rd and Oak Street. KC Parks says it is still working to determine how much it cost to clean up the graffiti.

Neighbors living near the park said this isn’t the first time it’s been damaged by vandals.