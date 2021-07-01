Crews to begin demolition of collapsing hotel in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Crews plan to begin demolishing a hotel in Excelsior Springs that started to collapse Wednesday. The work on the Royal Hotel scheduled to begin Friday morning. It’s expected to take three to five days to demolish the entire hotel.

Bricks started falling from the hotel on May 21. The city blocked off the sidewalk, and city was working with Royal Hotel Properties on a partial demolition plan before a police officer noticed signs of further collapse Wednesday.

The city said the problem was caused by “years of water infiltration into the building from the roof.” It’s been in downtown Excelsior Springs since 1898.

Eight people living in the apartments above a barbershop and dress shop across South Street had to be evacuated and are staying at the Elms temporarily.