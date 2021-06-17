Crews to break ground on new Buck O’Neil bridge next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will break ground on the new Buck O’Neil bridge over the Missouri River on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The current bridge carries thousands of drivers over the Missouri River every day, and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

In February of 2021, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected Massman Co., Clarkson Construction Co. and HNTB Corporation for the project. All of the companies are from Kansas City.

The project is expected to cost nearly $220 million dollars. It will be completed in 2024.

A study to determine if it’s feasible to close the old bridge and turn it into a park and pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River will begin next year.